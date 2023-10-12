Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen Hails Show As 'The Brightest Jewel In My Crown'

Sushmita Sen reprises her role as Aarya Sareen in Season 3 of Aarya | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bringing an exciting story of revenge and survival, the trailer of the upcoming Disney+Hotstar release Aarya 3 was launched amid huge fanfare, at a private event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Welcomed with a blazing, traditional Kalaripayattu act, lead actor Sushmita Sen made a jaw-dropping entry as the titular character. The actress welcomed the media and extended gratitude for the unconditional support and love received for the previous two seasons.

Also present at the trailer launch were co-stars Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar and Disney+Hotstar head Gaurav Banerjee.

Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated series will see Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, who will go to immeasurable lengths to safeguard her family. Acting upon her instincts as a wounded tigress, Aarya will have to keep her friends close and her enemies closer. From cops to arch rivals, everyone is on the look out for Aarya’s next move. With nothing left to lose, the third season will witness her fight to survive and rule.

Speaking about her association with the series for the third season, an elated Sushmita shares what excites her the most about playing Aarya. "Aarya is the brightest jewel in my crown. Portraying her has been an empowering journey. What fuels my excitement for season 3 of Aarya is that she's totally unabashed and ruling the game of life that once played her.”

Lending her a compliment, Disney+Hotstar head Banerjee hailed the actress as the ‘Don Corleone of OTT’.

While creator and showrunner Ram Madhvani was absent from the event, he shares his thoughts about helming season 3 over a video message. "As the audiences dive deeper into this season, they may wonder if Aarya can play this game or be at the core of it. So, I would say, brace yourself and stay tuned.”

From L to R: Sikandar Kher, Ila Arun, Vikas Kumar, Sushmita Sen | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ila Arun, who plays Rani Ma, Aarya’s arch-rival in the new season, opens up about the experience of playing the character and sharing screen-space with Sushmita. “Playing Rani Ma feels like playing someone closer to home. Aarya is set in Rajasthan so that makes it all the more special. Moreover, Sushmita is such a lovely person to work with. It never feels like work when you’re with her.”

Sikandar who plays Aarya’s trusted aide Daulat reveals how his character will continue to stick his neck out for Aarya. “We will get to see if Daulat remains loyal or not.”

Vikas who returns as ACP Khan shares the sheer determination to catch Aarya, this time around. “There will be more confrontations, this season. I’m very excited to have watched the trailer and I cannot wait to see everyone’s reactions.”

Aarya 3 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar from November 3 onwards.

