'Aap Kyun Nahi Karte Donate?': Arshi Khan Takes Dig At Hina Khan, Questions Actress' Contribution To Assam Flood Relief & Society

Arshi Khan Takes Dig At Hina Khan, Questions Actress' Contribution To Assam Flood Relief & Society |

Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan took a dig at Hina Khan in a recent interview. When the host brought up her clash with Hina, Arshi stopped and said, "Yaar, aap uska naam le rahe ho. Main sach mein uska naam lene se bhi katarati hoon, us lady ka." The actress went on to praise Shilpa Shinde over Hina and indirectly questioned Hina's contribution to society, asking why someone who considers herself such a big celebrity would not donate to those affected by the Assam floods or contribute to Shilpa's shelter home.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arshi said, "Main sach bata rahi hoon, main uska naam bhi nahi lena chahti," while talking about Hina.

Comparing Hina and Shilpa's contributions to society, Arshi added, "Hina ne actually hand pump donate nahi kiya. Uske kisi fan ne uske naam se lagwa kar diya hai, ki log paani piyenge toh dua milegi." She further claimed that Hina has not donated "anything" to society. She added that, on the other hand, Shilpa works for elderly women and provides them shelter at her home.

Taking a dig at Hina while praising Shilpa, Arshi added, "Toh Shilpa cheezein kar rahi hai. Karne aur karwane mein zameen-aasmaan ka fark hota hai." She further questioned Hina, asking why she was not contributing to the Assam flood relief efforts if she is such a wealthy celebrity.

The actress claimed, "Agar aap itne paise wale celebrity hain aur Assam ke andar abhi itni zyada problem chal rahi hai, toh aap donate kijiye. Aap kyun nahi karte donate?" She questioned why Hina was not donating to shelter homes and added that if she considers herself a good human being, she should contribute to Shilpa's shelter home. Arshi said, "Shilpa ke shelter mein jaakar donate kijiye. Dikha dijiye ki haan, hum bahut achhe insaan hain. Mujhse jo galti hui hai, main itni paise wali insaan hoon, lijiye." However, Arshi claimed that she knows Shilpa and that the actress would not accept the money even if Hina donated it to her shelter home.

Arshi continued, saying that if Hina is such a big celebrity, she should contribute to the upliftment of the country. Taking another jab at Hina, Arshi claimed, "irf mehange ya phir bade-bade brands ke bags lekar gaadiyon mein ghoomne se celeb nahi bante hain."