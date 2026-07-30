Hina Khan Undergoes 12-Minute Ice Therapy Amid Breast Cancer Battle; Here's How Cold Therapy May Help Recovery |

Actress Hina Khan, who has been courageously documenting her journey while battling Stage 3 breast cancer, recently gave fans a glimpse into one of her wellness practices. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself undergoing an ice therapy session, also known as a cold-water immersion or ice bath, while stressing that it is done only under professional medical supervision.

In the video, Hina is seen stepping into a specially designed ice bath filled with approximately 70 kilograms of ice. Recalling her previous session, she shared that she had managed to stay in the freezing water for seven minutes. This time, determined to push herself a little further, she successfully completed 12 minutes, surpassing her earlier milestone.

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Despite achieving her new personal best, Hina revealed that she deliberately chose not to go beyond 12 minutes. She explained that she believes in gradually building endurance rather than pushing the body too hard at once. The actress also shared that her next goal is to reach 15 minutes.

Sharing a word of caution with her followers, Hina wrote, "Ice therapy = Heaven. I do it under strict doctors supervision, do not attempt it without professional guidance.. Take it easy and Go slow.. Listen to your body.."

How can ice therapy help?

Ice therapy, or cold-water immersion, has gained popularity among athletes and wellness enthusiasts for its potential recovery benefits. Exposure to cold temperatures causes blood vessels to constrict, which may help reduce inflammation and muscle soreness. Once the body warms up again, improved blood circulation may aid tissue recovery.

Research also suggests that ice baths may temporarily ease pain, reduce swelling after physical activity and trigger the release of endorphins, which can help improve mood and mental resilience. Some people also report better sleep and faster recovery after intense workouts.