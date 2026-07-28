Rakesh Roshan's Anti-Ageing Formula At 76 Is Just 10% Exercise; Know His Fitness Secret | WATCH |

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan may be celebrated for delivering some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters, but off-screen, the 76-year-old continues to inspire fans with his remarkable fitness and youthful energy. Known for his disciplined lifestyle, Roshan recently opened up about the routine that helps him stay healthy, active and glowing even in his seventies.

In a candid conversation with his daughter, Sunaina Roshan, the filmmaker shared that staying fit becomes even more important with age. He believes that growing older is not an excuse to slow down, but rather a reason to take better care of the body.

"As you age, you must train yourself a little more because that keeps you healthy. I have seen people who become old after 65-70; their shoulders are bent, their stomachs are out," he said, stressing that regular movement plays a key role in maintaining strength, posture, and overall well-being.

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While many associate fitness with intense workouts, Roshan revealed that the real game-changer lies elsewhere. "I feel exercise is only 10% to keep yourself fit, 90% is the food habit. This is what I have been doing for the last three years and that has made a lot of change in me. I sleep well. I get up well. I get fresh, so I made it a routine now," he shared.

According to the filmmaker, adopting healthier eating habits has significantly improved his quality of life. Better sleep, waking up refreshed, and feeling energetic throughout the day are some of the benefits he has experienced since making nutrition a priority.

"It's very rare that I don't work out or go to the gym. Even if I am feeling lazy, and I don't want to work out, still I step into the gym and do a little what I can do. That warms me up, and then I do my exercise," he said.

Drawing a comparison with everyday routines, he added, "You have breakfast. You have lunch, you have dinner, so this is also a part of your body—to work out." For Roshan, exercise is not an optional activity but an essential daily habit, just like eating meals.