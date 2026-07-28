Rakul Preet Singh Returns To Gym After 1.5 Years Of Challenging Injury Recovery; Says, 'It Taught Me Lessons, Lost Everything' |

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has marked an emotional milestone in her fitness journey. After spending nearly one and a half years recovering from a serious injury, the actress has finally returned to the gym, sharing an inspiring update with fans about the challenges and life lessons she experienced along the way.

Taking to social media, Rakul reflected on how an unexpected injury forced her to step away from a routine that had become an integral part of her daily life. She revealed that the transition was far more difficult than simply missing workouts, as the gym had always been a place where she built discipline, found mental clarity, and pushed herself to grow.

"Every journey has a chapter that no one plans for. Mine came in the form of an injury," she wrote, adding that one moment she was focused on becoming stronger every day, and the next she was forced to put everything on hold.

Instead of dwelling on the progress she had lost, Rakul said she began looking at recovery from a different perspective. Over time, her priorities shifted from lifting heavier weights to simply regaining good health.

Now, after nearly 18 months, stepping back into the gym feels deeply emotional for the actress. Describing the moment, Rakul shared, "Today, walking back into the gym feels like returning home after a long journey." However, she believes she has returned not as the same person who left, but with a renewed mindset and a far greater appreciation for every opportunity to train again.

She concluded by saying that this chapter isn't about reclaiming the version of herself from before the injury, but about embracing a fresh beginning with stronger mental resilience.