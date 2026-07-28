'Bollywood Ki Zendaya': Wamiqa Gabbi Gets Fresh Tomboy Pixie Haircut Makeover; Wins Hearts Online | VIDEO |

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has left fans pleasantly surprised with a dramatic new makeover. The Bhooth Bangla star recently chopped off her long locks in favour of a bold tomboy-inspired pixie cut, embracing one of her most striking looks yet. The actress shared the transformation on Instagram on July 27, and the video has quickly won over social media users.

The clip begins with Wamiqa seated in a celebrity salon, dramatically contemplating the big decision before finally giving the go-ahead for the haircut. Moments later, she is seen confidently flaunting her fresh hairstyle, flashing a wide smile as she admires her new look.

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The sharp pixie cut instantly transforms her appearance, lending her a chic, edgy aesthetic. Soft curls falling gently across her forehead beautifully frame her eyes, while the cropped hairstyle accentuates her facial features, giving her an effortlessly modern and sophisticated vibe.

Fans were quick to shower the actress with praise, applauding not only the haircut but also her confidence in embracing such a bold transformation. Pixie cuts remain a daring choice in the film industry, especially for leading actresses, making Wamiqa's fearless style statement all the more refreshing.

Wamiqa Gabbi instagram comments |

Several social media users even drew comparisons between Wamiqa and global fashion icon Zendaya, with one fan affectionately calling her "Bollywood ki Zendaya." The resemblance, particularly in the pixie hairstyle and confident styling, quickly became one of the most talked-about reactions in the comments section.

Wamiqa Gabbi instagram comments |

Adding to the excitement, Wamiqa's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted to the makeover. Cheering her on, he commented, "Yeh sirf tu hee kar sakti thi Gabs," praising her for pulling off the unconventional look with ease.