Priyanka Chopra's Mom Shares Age-Old Mehendi Technique To Nourish & Strengthen Hair | WATCH

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, has shared a simple yet effective haircare tip that many people who use mehendi (henna) may find useful. In a recent video, she revealed her age-old technique to prevent henna from leaving hair dry while helping keep it nourished, soft and manageable.

Explaining her routine, Dr. Chopra said that she mixes Adivasi oil with rosemary oil and castor oil before applying it over her mehendi-treated hair. According to her, henna often leaves hair feeling dry, but this oil blend helps lock in moisture and keeps the hair soft.

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Sharing the hack, she explained, "I apply Adivasi oil mixed with rosemary and castor oil, which kind of moistens the mehendi and won't dehydrate or dry my hair. Mostly mehendi dries the hair, but this will not. My hair will be nice and soft."

She further demonstrated her process by first allowing the mehendi to dry completely on her hair. Once it had fully dried, she applied the oil mixture over the henna and left it on for around 30 minutes to an hour before washing it off. Dr. Chopra clarified that the oil is meant to moisturize the hair shaft rather than the scalp, helping restore softness without interfering with the colouring benefits of mehendi.

How Can This Hack Benefit Your Hair?

Henna is widely used as a natural hair conditioner and colouring agent. While it can strengthen hair strands and add shine, it also tends to leave hair feeling dry. Adding oils after the henna has dried may offer several benefits. Oils create a protective layer around the hair shaft, helping retain moisture after mehendi application.

Castor oil and Adivasi herbal oils can reduce roughness, leaving hair smoother and easier to manage. Rosemary oil is commonly used in haircare routines and may support a healthy scalp and stronger-looking hair when used consistently.