Mirabai Chanu's Nod To India, Dons Butterfly-Shaped 'Tiranga' Hair Clips During Her Gold Medal-Winning Moment At Commonwealth Games |

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu not only delivered a record-breaking performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow but also captured hearts with a heartfelt tribute to the nation. As she stepped onto the competition platform, the Olympic medallist sported unique butterfly-shaped hair clips crafted in the colours of the Indian tricolour, adding a patriotic touch to her gold medal-winning appearance.

The thoughtful accessory quickly became a talking point among fans, with many praising the athlete for proudly displaying her love for the country on one of the biggest sporting stages.

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Speaking after her victory, Mirabai revealed that the hair clips were a personal creation inspired by her desire to honour India. "I wanted to do something for India, so I made these butterfly clips with Indian flag-coloured ribbons last night," she told PTI, explaining the story behind the meaningful accessory.

Record-Breaking Gold For India

Mirabai once again reaffirmed her dominance in international weightlifting by clinching the gold medal in the women's 48kg category, handing India its first gold medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The three-time Commonwealth Games champion lifted a combined total of 190kg, comprising 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk, rewriting the Games record in all three categories. Her commanding performance left the competition behind and added another glittering achievement to her already illustrious career.

Mirabai Chanu has done it again. India's ace weightlifter won gold in the women's 48kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, the same city where she took home silver back in 2014. This time she returned as a champion, lifting a combined total of 190kg, setting a new… pic.twitter.com/gAZebJIG1V — G K Gourav (@GouravGKRepots) July 26, 2026

Emotional Moment On The Podium

Another unforgettable moment came during the medal ceremony. As Mirabai stood atop the podium with the Indian flag rising and the national anthem echoing across the arena, she was visibly emotional and struggled to hold back tears.

INDIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM AT GLASGOW 🥹🇮🇳



- MIRABAI CHANU IN TEARS, AN EMOTIONAL MOMENT!



She won her third Consecutive Gold Medal in Commonwealth Games. pic.twitter.com/4PhbbRop4j — Puneet Awasthi (@PuneetA77622712) July 26, 2026

Reflecting on the special moment, the Olympic silver medallist said, "Seeing the flag and hearing our National Anthem just makes tears flow naturally. They were tears of joy because I had won the first gold medal for India in these Commonwealth Games. I want to thank all the people of India for praying so earnestly for me. Those were tears of happiness."