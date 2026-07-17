Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Supports Sonam Wangchuk As Hunger Strike Enters Day 20: 'Our Nation Is Indebted To You'

Actor Aamir Khan's ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. As Wangchuk's fast entered its 20th day on Friday (July 17), concerns over his health have continued to grow, prompting several Bollywood celebrities to appeal for dialogue between the government and the protestors.

Taking to Instagram, Kiran shared a message expressing solidarity with Wangchuk and everyone participating in the protest. She wrote, "I stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP, and all the citizens of this country, young and old, who are protesting for the rights of our students.

"My salaams to Sonam ji, Neha, Maneesh, Ameen and all the others for undertaking a hunger strike to make sure that justice is served. Our nation is indebted to you for shaking us out of our apathy and reminding us that every voice counts," Kiran added.

"It is so distressing to witness the complete silence that this hunger strike has been met with, even after 19 days. What will it take for those in power to listen to the people?… it is shocking and inhumane. I urge the government to enter into a dialogue with the protestors, to understand the pain of the students, and end this impasse. We the people have a right to be heard," Kiran concluded her post.

Apart from her statement, the Laapataa Ladies director also changed her Instagram profile picture to " I Support Sonam ." She is among several public figures who have signed an open letter requesting the government to hold discussions with Wangchuk while also urging the activist to consider ending his fast.

The movement has received support from several actors, filmmakers and digital creators. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actors Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Gauahar Khan, Raghav Juyal, Omi Vaidya , Rakhi Sawant and Munawar Faruqui have all voiced support for Wangchuk.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk addressed concerns about his health through a video shared from the protest site on Instagram on Wednesday. While acknowledging his physical condition, he encouraged supporters to join the planned march to Parliament instead of focusing on his fast.

"I’m Not in good shape but not so bad either... Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament."

Wangchuk has been observing an indefinite fast in support of the CJP protest, which is seeking accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other examination irregularities.