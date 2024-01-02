Aamir Khan To Dedicate A Special Song To Daughter Ira Khan's At Her Sangeet In Udaipur; Check Inside Details | Photo Via Instagram

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare are all set to get married on January 3, 2024. Earlier today, the Haldi ceremony took place in Mumbai. Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta Aamir's ex-wives, were spotted in the traditional Maharashtrian style known as nauvari at the venue.

Ahead of the wedding, Nikhat Hegde, Aamir Khan’s sister, shared inside details and revealed that the 3 Idiots actor will be dedicating a special song for his daughter tomorrow (January 3) in Udaipur.

She stated that they have been practising and preparing songs on dhol, which they plan to sing tomorrow. "It will be a more casual sangeet; we will be playing dhol and singing all wedding songs. Aamir is learning to sing as well," Nikhat added.

Talking about the wedding, Nikhat revealed that Ira and Nupur will have a registered marriage tomorrow. Later, the celebrations will be continued in Udaipur, where sangeet and mehendi will also take place.

Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur got engaged on November 18, 2023. The duo met in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, when she moved into her father's house.

Nupur had proposed to Ira in September last year when he went down on one knee at a sports event.