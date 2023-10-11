 Aamir Khan Announces Daughter Ira's Wedding Date: 'Bahut Rone Wala Hoon'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan Announces Daughter Ira's Wedding Date: 'Bahut Rone Wala Hoon'

Aamir Khan Announces Daughter Ira's Wedding Date: 'Bahut Rone Wala Hoon'

Aamir Khan shared that when Ira Khan was battling depression and other mental health issues, it was Nupur Shikhare who stood by her side like a rock, and supported her emotionally.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is currently on a break from work and has his hands full with the wedding preparations of his daughter Ira Khan. Ira got engaged to longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in September last year, and the two are now all set to tie the knot in 2024.

Being the proud and excited father that he is, Aamir has now finally announced the wedding date of Ira and Nupur, and the lovebirds are all set to get married on January 3 next year.

Aamir also shared how Nupur is like his own son, and his mother is now a part of the Khan family too.

Read Also
WATCH: Aamir Khan, Daughter Ira Open Up About Taking Therapy On World Mental Health Day
article-image

Aamir Khan announces daughter's wedding

On Tuesday night, Aamir confirmed that Ira and Nupur will take the plunge on January 3 next year, and that he is extremely happy with the man that his daughter has chosen.

Aamir shared that when Ira was battling depression and other mental health issues, it was Nupur who stood by her side like a rock, and supported her emotionally.

"I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other," he said.

Read Also
Aamir Khan Announces His Next Production Sitaare Zameen Par, Shares Son Junaid's Debut Plans As...
article-image

'I am very emotional': Aamir

Not just that, but Aamir also said that just like every father, he too has been getting emotional every time he thinks of Ira's wedding.

He quipped that people in his family are already preparing themselves to console the actor on the D-Day.

"Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone wala hoon ye toh tay hai. Discussions have already begun in the family that 'Aamir ko sambaalna uss din'," he said, adding that he can neither control his smile nor his tears.

Read Also
WATCH: Is Aamir Khan ‘Drunk’ In This Viral Video? Netizens Think So
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch Hua Main Song: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Lock Lips Mid-Air In This Animal Track

Watch Hua Main Song: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Lock Lips Mid-Air In This Animal Track

Aamir Khan Announces Daughter Ira's Wedding Date: 'Bahut Rone Wala Hoon'

Aamir Khan Announces Daughter Ira's Wedding Date: 'Bahut Rone Wala Hoon'

Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s Glamorous Birthday Celebration (PHOTOS)

Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s Glamorous Birthday Celebration (PHOTOS)

Malayalam Actress Divya Prabha Harassed By Drunk Passenger On Air India Flight, Files Police...

Malayalam Actress Divya Prabha Harassed By Drunk Passenger On Air India Flight, Files Police...

Musician Girish Vishwa Recalls Horrifying Experience In Israel: 'Woke Up To Blast Noise, Could See...

Musician Girish Vishwa Recalls Horrifying Experience In Israel: 'Woke Up To Blast Noise, Could See...