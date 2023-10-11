Aamir Khan Announces Daughter Ira's Wedding Date: 'Bahut Rone Wala Hoon'

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is currently on a break from work and has his hands full with the wedding preparations of his daughter Ira Khan. Ira got engaged to longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in September last year, and the two are now all set to tie the knot in 2024.

Being the proud and excited father that he is, Aamir has now finally announced the wedding date of Ira and Nupur, and the lovebirds are all set to get married on January 3 next year.

Aamir also shared how Nupur is like his own son, and his mother is now a part of the Khan family too.

Aamir Khan announces daughter's wedding

On Tuesday night, Aamir confirmed that Ira and Nupur will take the plunge on January 3 next year, and that he is extremely happy with the man that his daughter has chosen.

Aamir shared that when Ira was battling depression and other mental health issues, it was Nupur who stood by her side like a rock, and supported her emotionally.

"I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other," he said.

'I am very emotional': Aamir

Not just that, but Aamir also said that just like every father, he too has been getting emotional every time he thinks of Ira's wedding.

He quipped that people in his family are already preparing themselves to console the actor on the D-Day.

"Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone wala hoon ye toh tay hai. Discussions have already begun in the family that 'Aamir ko sambaalna uss din'," he said, adding that he can neither control his smile nor his tears.

