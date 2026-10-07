Aamir Khan Refuses To Make Any Comment On Sanjay Dutt’s ‘No Peace In India’ Remark - VIDEO | X

Aamir Khan has refused to give her reaction on Sanjay Dutt's statement on "No peace in India." Bollywood actor refused to take up the question and silently denied it. As the video surfaced online people have started reacting on it.

Aamir was present today, October 7, 2026, at the Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026 at Whistling Woods International in Mumbai. He attended the festival’s opening day and participated in a conversation about his film Sitaare Zameen Par and his journey in cinema. He also interacted with the media there and was asked about Sanjay Dutt’s recent controversial remark, but Aamir declined to comment. He refused to make any comment on it and waved his hands as of saying no to answer it. A user reacted to it, saying, "Ye Darr or jhijak achii hai chehare pe."

@SaffronChargers Ye Darr or jhijak achii hai chehare pe.... — K K THAKUR (@KKISHOR88202557) October 7, 2026

Aamir Khan On Jahnvi Kapoor's ‘Chuttamale’ Deepfake Controversy

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has weighed in on the growing use of artificial intelligence in cinema, stressing that the technology itself is neither good nor bad, it is ultimately about how filmmakers choose to use it. Speaking to the media, the actor said new technology has always found its way into films, with its reception depending on how effectively it is used.

“When a new technology comes, it is easily absorbed in films. Those who use it well get good results. Those who don't use it well, don't get positive reactions. So, it really depends on how you use it. Technology is a technology. There is no life in it,” Aamir said, as quoted by IANS.

The PK actor further explained how AI has expanded the creative possibilities available to filmmakers. He compared it with VFX, pointing out that technological advancements have made it possible for directors to bring ideas to screen that may once have remained confined to their imagination.

“Even if it is VFX, even if it is AI, it is almost the same. As far as a filmmaker, there was a time when you could not do what you had in your mind because the facilities and technology were not so advanced. Today, you can show whatever you can imagine. So, it is a tool which you should know how to use well,” he added.