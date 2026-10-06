Sanjay Dutt To Fly To Africa Amidst 'No Longer Feel Peace In India' Statement?

Sanjay Dutt |

There may or may not be an airport spotting on this trip. But Sanjay Dutt, who has stirred a storm with his “I no longer feel peace in India” statement on a talk show, got a terrible backlash for what the public called “loose talk.”

Not many subscribed to the actor’s views, and Dutt came in for a barrage of memes and bricks after he brought this careless sentiment alive. After the backlash (some political, some personal), the actor retracted his words, saying they were put out of context. However, the damage was deep.

In between this storm, The Free Press Journal has learnt that the Dhurandhar duology and KGF-II superstar is allegedly flying to Africa for a short personal break.

When he returns to the Bay, we are hoping things would have cooled off. It’s best to sometimes give a person the benefit of the doubt, especially when the guy is ‘Sanju Baba’. It’s not the first time this son of Sunil Dutt-Nargis has put his foot in his mouth!