Aamir Khan Plans Strategic Platform Release For Sitaare Zameen Par, Film To Release On Only 1,200 Screens: Report

Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par | A still from the film's trailer

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his much-awaited and highly-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, also starring Genelia Deshmukh, is all set to hit the big screens on June 20 and just a few days before the film's release, it has been revealed that Aamir is planning to take a strategic release route.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Aamir is taking a carefully calculated route for its theatrical release. Teaming up with national distributor PVRInox, Aamir is opting for a platform release model, with the aim to expand the film's screen count in real time based on audience response.

A source informed the news portal that Sitaare Zameen Par will release on approximately 1,000 to 1,500 screens across India on day one. "The makers were exploring several release ideas and the plan at the moment is to bring the film on approx. 1250 screens. Aamir is confident of the film, and is well aware about the change in audience dynamics, which is the reason why he is looking at a longer game than a shorter one," the source said.

The platform release strategy will focus initially on high-performing cinema halls in key urban centres. Based on word-of-mouth and real-time demand, the film's reach will gradually expand to tier-2 and tier-3 markets over the opening weekend and beyond.

"The idea is to evoke a collective emotion among the cine-goers in a packed auditorium. Given that the film isn't arriving on any OTT platform, Aamir and the team have enough time to adopt the strategy based on word of mouth," added the source.

On the international front, a similar strategic release is being planned, although specific details are expected to be unveiled closer to the film's global release.

Known for his unconventional marketing methods and understanding of audience behaviour, Aamir appears to be banking on strong content and slow-burn word-of-mouth appeal to drive Sitaare Zameen Par to success.

Sitaare Zameen Par will mark Aamir's return to the theatres after three years, his last film being his passion project, Laal Singh Chaddha, which tanked miserably at the box office.