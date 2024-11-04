 'Aa Gaya Apni Aukat Pe': Asim Riaz Reacts To Viral Video Of Abhishek Kumar Dressed As Woman In Red Saree
Abhishek Kumar recently dressed as a woman in a red saree for an acting workshop at Saurabh Sachdeva's acting school, The Actors Truth, prompting a reaction from Asim Riaz. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant remarked, "Aa gaya apni auqat pe, lekin mere paas 10 ka khulla nahi hai." Asim and Abhishek, who appeared together on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, were often seen engaging in verbal spats.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
article-image

Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar, who were seen together in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, often take digs at each other on social media. Recently, Kumar dressed as a woman in a red saree for an acting workshop at Saurabh Sachdeva's acting school, The Actors Truth, which prompted a reaction from Asim.

Asim commented, "Aa gaya apni auqat pe, lekin mere paas 10 ka khulla nahi hai," which translates to, "I have reached my level, but I don't have change of 10 rupees." However, his remark did not sit well with netizens, who criticised him for the comment.

Check it out:

Abhishek Kumar is yet to react to Asim's comment.

A user commented on X, "Asim has become an arrogant cheap chhapri..I'm ashamed that I supported him during his BB stint!" Another user said, "Yh chapri yehi kar sakta hai ...vehla."

A third comment read, "This is what this shit a** f*ck guy is! Abhishek is trying to learn and upskill acting he is just a shiturd who cant do anything in life."

"It's disgusting.. Why adding community for such kids fight.. disgusting," read another comment on X.

Abhishek even shared a vlog on his official YouTube channel.

Take a look at it:

During Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim and Abhishek were often seen engaging in verbal spats. Riaz was eventually evicted from the show following a heated exchange with host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, as well as with other contestants.

