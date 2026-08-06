'A Lot Better Than Hindi Version': Ramayana English Trailer Impresses Netizens; Perfect Lip Sync Leaves Everyone Surprised - Watch

Ramayana English Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was released on July 30, 2026. It is a Hindi film but will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English. The English trailer of Ramayana was recently released, and it has grabbed everyone's attention. Netizens are sharing on X that the English trailer is much better than the Hindi trailer.

A netizen tweeted, "WTF this is english dubbed ??????? looks amazing (sic)." Another X user wrote, "The English version somehow seems different and a lot better than the Hindi version. I don't know what they have changed, or if it is growing on me: Ranbir as Ram, Yash as Ravan, and Sai as Sita, but what I just saw has never been done in Hindi cinema before (sic)."

An epic journey unlike anything seen before.



Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6. pic.twitter.com/BSiwVJMSs9 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 5, 2026

One more netizen tweeted, "Love the trailer! I don’t understand the issue with the dubbing or the Indian accent. Korean, Chinese, and Japanese dubbed films often use exaggerated American accents, yet that rarely draws the same criticism. Can people stop complaining about everything? It sounds authentic. That’s exactly how a clear Indian accent sounds (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana Hindi Vs Ramayana English Trailer

There are a few changes that have been made in the English trailer. A couple of scenes that we saw in the Hindi trailer of Ramayana are not there in the English trailer. Also, the runtime of the trailers is different. While the Hindi trailer's runtime was 4 minutes 10 seconds, the English trailer is 3 minutes 55 seconds long.

Ramayana Release Date

When the trailer of Ramayana was released last week, the makers had only mentioned Diwali as the release date. However, with the English trailer, the makers have revealed the exact release date of the film. Ramayana Part 1 will hit the big screens on November 6, 2026.