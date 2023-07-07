72 Hoorain Controversy: Ashoke Pandit Receives Police Security Amid Death Threats, Says 'I Am Not Afraid'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who has co-produced the film 72 Hoorain, has received police protection after he received death threats on social media amid several controversies surrounding the film. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film released in theatres on July 7.

Pandit recently informed a news portal that he has been getting threatening messages from the time he started promoting 72 Hoorain and he had written a letter to the police about the same.

"Since the film was released today (Friday), the local police have provided me with security. I thank Mumbai Police for the protection. To be honest, I am not afraid of threats, I have been fighting terrorism in Kashmir since the past 35 years," he told ETimes.

It may be mentioned that the film's director had also received a barrage of death threats and abusive messages on his social media handle. Not just him, but his mother too received rape threats from haters.

72 Hoorain revolves around the alleged promise of 72 virgins to men once they go to heaven after laying their lives for their religion. It stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles.

72 Hoorain controversy

The film has been courting controversy for reportedly insulting and disrespecting religion. A few Kashmir-based political parties have raised objections to the film's portrayal of terrorist brainwashing. These political parties argue that the film's narrative could potentially perpetuate negative stereotypes and distort the intricate dynamics.

The politicians feel that the film might paint an incomplete or distorted picture of the religion's dynamics.

Several politicians also accused the film of being a propaganda piece, with the aim to spread hatred against a particular community.