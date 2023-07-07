72 Hoorain Twitter Review: Netizens Call Pavan Malhotra's Film 'Hard-Hitting & Gut-Wrenching'

Pavan Malhotra's controversial film 72 Hoorain released in theatres on July 7 amid opposition from a few Kashmir-based political parties. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, 72 Hoorain revolves around the alleged promise of 72 virgins to men once they go to heaven after laying their lives for their religion. It also stars Aamir Bashir in the lead role.

Soon after the film hit the big screens, netizens flooded social media platforms with their reviews.

While some called the film 'hard-hitting', others praised Pavan Malhotra's performance.

Take a look at some early reviews of the film here:

Politicians raise objections against 72 Hoorain

Meanwhile, a few Kashmir-based political parties have raised objections to the film's portrayal of terrorist brainwashing. These political parties argue that the film's narrative could potentially perpetuate negative stereotypes and distort the intricate dynamics.

The politicians feel that the film might paint an incomplete or distorted picture of the religion's dynamics.

Several politicians also accused the film of being a propaganda piece, with the aim to spread hatred against a particular community.

Not just that, the makers had claimed that the Censor Board did not give a green signal to the trailer of the film, and had asked them to remove certain words and scenes from it, which were otherwise allowed in the entire film which has been readied for a theatrical release.