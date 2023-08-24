69th National Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie Wins Best Kannada Film

At the recently announced 69th National Film Awards, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie emerged the Best Kannada Film despite the humongous popularity of KGF 2 and Kantara, in comparison.

Tracing the emotional relationship of a lonely man and his four-legged Labrador Retriever named Charlie, the movie warmed the hearts of audiences across the country and the globe for its heartaching story.

Directed by Kiranraj K, the movie stars Shetty and G.S Guptha

Certainly this is a well-deserved win.

Here's a look at the Best Feature Films in five major languages

Best Telugu Film - Uppena

Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film - Home

Best Tamil Film - Kadaisi Vivasayi