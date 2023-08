69th National Film Awards: Kadaisi Vivasayi Bags Top Honours For Tamil Cinema

Tamil cinema must be feeling immensely proud as M. Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi, a poignant tale of an 85-year old farmer, played by Nallandi, bagged the Best Tamil Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

The late actor who plays a farmer in the film also won a Special Mention for his breath-taking performance. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

You can watch Kadaisi Vivasayi on Sony LIV.

Here's a look at the Best Feature Films in five major languages

Best Telugu Film - Uppena

Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film - Home

Best Tamil Film - Kadaisi Vivasayi