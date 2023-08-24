 69th National Film Awards: Home Bags Best Malayalam Film, Nayattu Bags Best Original Screenplay, Special Mention For Indrans
The final list of winners were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

Malayalam cinema bagged big mentions at the recently announced at the 69th National Film Awards, While Rojin Thomas-directorial Home bagged the coveted honour for the Best Malayalam Film, Nayattu starring Kunchako Boban, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan won the award for the Best Screenplay, penned by Shahi Kabir.

Veteran actor Indrans, who plays the central lead in Home as Oliver, a doting father who feels the longing of his children, won the Special Mention for his stellar portryal.

While Home is available on Amazon Prime Video, you can watch Nayattu on Netflix.

The winners of 69th edition of National Film Awards were announced on Thursday (August 24) at National Media Centre in New Delhi. The awards were given for the year 2021.

article-image

