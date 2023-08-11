‘3 Din Tak Bukhar Nahi Utra’: Charu Asopa Reveals ‘Horrible’ Casting Couch Experience

Television actress Charu Asopa, recognized for her role in Star Plus' 'Mere Angne Mein' has shed light on a deeply distressing experience that shook her during the nascent stages of her entertainment career.

Amid the whirlwind of headlines surrounding her much-talked divorce from Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa has resolutely focused on her work and embraced her role as a devoted mother to her 18-month-old daughter, Ziana.

The actress recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal, summoning the strength to recount an incident that profoundly impacted her as she embarked on her journey in the industry.

CHARU ASOPA RECALLS DIRECTOR ASKING HER TO COMPROMISE FOR A ROLE

Charu recounted a pivotal meeting with a casting director associated with a renowned production house when she was around 20-21 years old. A significant opportunity was presented to her, symbolized by a contract that had the potential to catapult her career to new heights. However, what followed next shattered her expectations.

As she reminisced about that pivotal moment, Charu shared, "I went for a movie meeting during that phase and met a producer from a very well-known production house. The casting director kept the contract in front of me, I had a pen in my hand, and I could have signed the contract and bagged the opportunity. It was a very big film."

'3 DIN TAK BUKHAR NAHI UTRA' - CHARU

The trajectory of events took a deeply unsettling turn. "Par joh baat kahi casting director ne Uske baad Mujhe 3 din tak bukhar he nahi Uttra," she revealed. "I told him with folded hands, I won't be able to do what he is asking. He told me that's fine, Tum nahi karogi toh bahar joh ladkiyaan baithi hai woh kar dengi (If you don't do it, there are other girls sitting outside they will do it)... I told him sir okay then please you can get it done from them."

Charu Asopa exhibited unwavering courage in the face of compromise, as she stood firm against the pressure to succumb. When the casting director persisted, she disclosed that he urged her to compromise with certain influential individuals he knew.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)