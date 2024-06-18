25 Years Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: 8 Interesting Facts About Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai & Ajay Devgn-Starrer

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which released in 1999, completed 25 years on Tuesday (June 18). The romantic film starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. It is still loved by the audience for its heartfelt story, breathtaking visuals, and memorable music.

Here are 10 interesting facts about the cinematic masterpiece:

Change In Cast

Sanjay Leela Bhansali considered many other actors for the lead roles. For instance, Manisha Koirala and Kajol were considered for the role of Nandini, and Shah Rukh Khan was initially approached for the role of Sameer.

Adapted From A Novel

The film is adapted from the Gujarati novel Na Hanyate by Maitreyi Devi. However, there are many changes made to the original script, one thing that remained the same is the theme of love, separation, and duty as it is in the novel.

Film Shot In Rajasthan & Italy

The film sets, vibrant costumes, and picturesque locations in Rajasthan and Budapest (depicting Italy) created a visually stunning experience.

Musician Rewarded

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's soundtrack, composed by Ismail Darbar, became a massive hit. He was also honoured with a National Award for the music direction.

Notable Dialogues

The film has powerful and poetic dialogues, penned by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself. Lines like 'Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya' and 'Pyaar Mein Pagal Hona Padta Hai' are still quoted by fans, showcasing the film’s lasting impact on popular culture.

Choreography At Its Best

Even other tracks such as Tadap Tadap, Nimbooda, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam title track was loved by fans.

Award Winning Performance

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam received critical acclaim and won numerous awards. Aishwarya Rai's portrayal of Nandini earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The film is one of the highest-grossing ones of 1999. Its success cemented Bhansali’s reputation as a master storyteller in Indian cinema. The film revolves around the story of love, heartache, and sacrifice, coupled with stellar performances.