16YearsOfKalHoNaaHo: When Karan Johar made tough souls cry

As 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' clocked 16 years, director Karan Johar shared his love for the movie, which is close to his heart. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film was written by Karan Johar, who co-produced it with his father Yash Johar under their Dharma Productions banner.

Taking to Twitter, Karan shared the poster of the movie with a caption that reads, "A love of a lifetime within a heartbeat! A film very close to my heart completes 16 years"!! #16YearsOfKalHoNaaHo @iamsrk @realpreityzinta #SaifAliKhan @nikkhiladvani @apoorvamehta18 #KalHoNaaHo