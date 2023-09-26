100 Years Of Dev Anand: PM Modi Remembers The 'Evergreen Icon', Shares Throwback Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered legendary actor Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary on September 26. He took to his official X account to share a couple of throwback photos with the late actor.

The PM called him an 'evergreen icon' and lauded his film. "Dev Anand Ji is remembered as an evergreen icon. His flair for storytelling and passion for cinema were unmatched. His films not only entertained but also reflected the changing society and aspirations of India. His timeless performances continue to influence generations. Remembering him on his 100th birth anniversary," the PM wrote.

In the throwback photos, Dev Anand and PM Modi are seen at an event together.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Zeenat Aman, Jackie Shroff, Waheeda Rahman, Divya Dutta and others also remembered the legendary actor.

A film festival celebrating 100 years of Dev Anand is also being held this weekend in Mumbai. The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and National Film Archive of India (NFAI) have also paid tribute to the actor-filmmaker with a four-day film festival in Pune.

Dev Anand, who is considered one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, starred in several superhit films like Guide, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Jewel Thief among others. He was known for his charismatic screen presence.

He breathed his last on December 3, 2011, in London, after suffering a heart attack. He was 88. The legendary actor passed away just two months after the release of his last film Chargesheet, which he directed and produced.

