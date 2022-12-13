XAT 2023 registrations up by 25% with over 98,000 applicants

Jamshedpur: Administered by the Xavier School of Management, Xavier's Aptitude Test or XAT has seen a sharp increase of applicants for the 2023 session. The number of registrants went up by 25% with 98,242 business school aspirants signing up for the exam.

“This year there has been unprecedented registration for XAT 2023, ” said Dr Vishwa Ballabh, Convener of XAT and XLRI Jamshedpur Admission Chair.

This news comes in after an 11% increase in CAT 2022 registrations. This magnitude of growth in management school applications is a first in ten years, stated a report produced by XLRI.

The number of Non-Engineer Applicants has increased dramatically, which is a major reason for the increase in XAT numbers, stated the XLRI resport. For XAT 2023, 63.78% of the applicants were male students whereas only 36.21% were females.

XAT 2023 registration process closed on December 11 after getting an extension from November 30. XLRI is conducting XAT 2023 on Sunday, January 8, 2023, while the admit card will be released after december 20.

The exam will be held in 80+ cities in the afternoon slot, from 2 pm to 5:10 pm, allowing students to travel to and from their exam centres during the daytime.

In addition to XLRI and XAMI Institutes, over 160 other B-schools throughout the country recognise the XAT exam scores.

After clearing XAT, students participate in the group discussion and personal interview rounds held by XLRI jamshedpur. "To start with, we look for a sound academic track record in our candidates. We want students who are willing to take on challenges with an open mind.

Most importantly we are not looking for a ‘talker’, we want students who are willing to undertake projects to make a change. Candidates should take the initiative to transform themselves into a leader," said XAT Convenor Dr Vishwa Ballabh while talking to the Free Press Journal in October.