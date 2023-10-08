'Worried About My Future' Indian Students in Canada Stressed Amid Limited Job Opportunities

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

As India-Canada relations strained in the wake of allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India, there is another major problem that is plaguing Indian students here – lack of job opportunities.

In 2022, a total of 226,450 Indian students arrived in Canada to pursue higher education, making India the top source country of new international students entering the North American nation last year, data suggests.

According to the global education search platform Erudera, the total number of international students in all education levels in Canada is 807,750, including higher education. Of this, 551,405 received a study permit in Canada last year.

Erudera data said that India has the most study permit holders in 2022 in Canada, with 226,450 students.

"I am not thinking about the India-Canada rift so much. I am more worried and concerned about my future. There is a huge dearth of jobs here, and I don’t know whether I will be able to secure work once I complete my studies," Harwinder (name changed on request to protect his privacy), told to PTI