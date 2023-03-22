With IITs, DU, JNU, India becomes second most represented Asian country in QS rankings

India’s highest-ranked university this year was the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences for Dentistry (13th globally, up 5 places). | Representational Image/ Pixabay

Mumbai: This year, 66 Indian universities were ranked in the thirteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, totaling 355 entries.

Indian entries in QS 2023-24 subject rankings saw an 18.7% rise making India the second most represented Asian country with 66 ranked universities and the fourth most represented country for the overall number of entries across the 54 narrow subjects.

IITs break into top 100s

In Quacquarelli Symonds 2023-24 rankings, the Indian Institutes of Technology or IITs stole the show as IIT Bombay went 25 places up securing 92nd place for Mathematics.

The Math course at IIT Madras also jumped 50 places making it to the 98th spot in the world ranking.

IIT Delhi took the 49th rank for its Electrical & Electronic Engineering course while IIT Kanpur bagged the 87th rank for the same course.

IIT Kharagpur also broke into the top 100 taking the 94th rank for its Computer Science & Information Systems course.

Delhi varsities shine with humanities courses

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also found a place in the top 100, taking the 68th rank for its Sociology course and Delhi University (DU) took the 91st rank for the same.

The maximum number of course entries for QS were submitted by the University of Delhi which listed a total of 27 entries this year. Of these, 7 upped their rankings while 12 have been declined.

Dentistry Institute bags India's top rank

India’s highest-ranked university this year was the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences for Dentistry (13th globally, up 5 places).

The next two highest-ranked universities were the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) placing 21st in Petroleum Engineering (up 9 places) and the Indian School of Mines (ISM) University, Dhanbad, placing 25th (up one place) in Engineering - Mineral & Mining.

In the south Asian region, China (Mainland) remained the country with the highest number of entries while Hong Kong SAR presented with highest amount of average course entries from each varsity.

A total of 19 courses from Singapore made it to various top 10 rankings, while 8 courses from China, and 3 courses from Japan made the list