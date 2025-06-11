WiSE 2025: 200 Schoolgirls From Rural Maharashtra And Karnataka Attend Women In Science & Engineering Programme At IIT Bombay

Rural schoolgirls engage in hands-on robotics at IIT Bombay's WiSE 2025 programme | X - @iitbombay

Mumbai: Around 200 girls from 68 schools in rural parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka participated in the Women in Science and Engineering from Rural Parts of India (WiSE) 2025 programme held at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) from May 25 to 31.

IIT-B launched the WiSE programme in 2023, led by Professor Rajesh Zele, to support rural schoolgirls in exploring careers in science and engineering.

The students stayed at Hostel 10 on IIT-B campus and followed a structured schedule of sessions and practical activities. The programme was supported by over 70 student volunteers and sponsored by the IEEE Circuits and Systems Society and IIT-B.

IIT Bombay has been running the Women in Science and Engineering from Rural Parts of India (WiSE) program since 2023, spearheaded by Prof. Rajesh Zele. WiSE aims to reach out to girls studying in 10th grade from rural parts of India to get them excited

about STEM. The WiSE team… pic.twitter.com/9zxkHrJ8jq — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) June 11, 2025

Each day began with talks by professionals from various fields. Speakers included stuntwoman Geeta Tandon, Army officer Major Mohini Kulkarni, Olympian Aparna Popat, Judge Laxmi Rao, psychiatrist Dr Jahanvi Kedare, researcher Kalyani Deopujari, and others who spoke about their career paths and personal experiences.

In the afternoons, students participated in Break-Make-Program (BMP) activities using kits developed by aiCAS Lab. They worked on basic electrical circuits, FM radios, sensor-based systems, and later assembled a remote-controlled Crab Rover Robot, introducing them to concepts in electronics and mechanical engineering.

The girls also viewed student-led projects such as prosthetic robotic arms, autonomous underwater vehicles, and bacterial growth-based illustrations. On May 30, the students organised a felicitation event with cultural performances to thank volunteers and organisers.

IIT-B Director Professor Shireesh Kedare addressed the students, stating, “If you think with your hands and act from your brain, nothing is beyond your reach.”

Read Also IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue...

To ensure continued support, IIT-B will mentor the participants through online platforms and hold quarterly follow-ups involving teachers and parents. The technical kits used during the programme have been provided to the participating schools to extend the programme’s reach.