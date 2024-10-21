 'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For Classes 8 To 10
'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For Classes 8 To 10

The court questioned the state's motives, granting time for Karnataka to file an affidavit explaining its position. The exams were introduced due to declining student marks, sparking controversy and an appeal by Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Following a Supreme Court directive, the Karnataka government has decided not to declare board examination results for classes 8, 9, and 10 until further orders.

Supreme Court's Verdict

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma called the conduct of half-yearly board exams for class 10th an "ego issue" and remarked that such exams "cannot happen". The Court also noted that no other state in the country holds half-yearly board exams and emphasised that there is only a board exam.

"Why are you harassing the students? You are the state. You should not behave like this. Don't make it an ego issue. If you are really concerned about the welfare of students, then please open good schools. Don't throttle them," the bench told senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing the Karnataka government.

The Karnataka government argued that the exams were necessary due to declining student marks, and the court granted them time to file an affidavit explaining their position.

School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
article-image

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools against the March 22, judgement of the Karnataka High Court. The high court's division bench had permitted the state government to conduct the board exams for different classes for the academic year 2023-24, overruling the March 6 order of a single judge's bench.

