 School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSchool Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

The Kerala High Court ruled that a school principal's requirement for students to wear uniforms does not constitute cruelty under the Juvenile Justice Act. Court ruled out that enforcing uniforms is crucial for school discipline. The case arose when a student complained after being sent home for not wearing a uniform, but the Court dismissed the charges against the principal.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Kerala High Court has ruled that school principals insisting on students wearing uniforms doesn't constitute cruelty under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Justice A. Badharudeen stated that insisting on uniforms is essential for maintaining school discipline and does not cause unnecessary harm to students.

Reported by Live Law, the Court cautioned that classifying such policies as offenses could disrupt school discipline.

“If, as part of maintenance of the discipline of the school when wearing of uniform dress is made mandatory, it is the duty of the students to obey the same, so as to keep the dignity and discipline of the school to impart education effectively. IF such acts are given the colour of an offence under Section 75 of the JJ Act, the discipline of the school would become topsy-turvy and the same would disdainfully affect the discipline and the regiment of the school,” said Justice Badharudeen.

FPJ Shorts
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods
Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods
UltraTech Cement Shares Plummet Over 2% Amid Q2FY25 Financial Results
UltraTech Cement Shares Plummet Over 2% Amid Q2FY25 Financial Results
Gujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise; 3 Arrested
Gujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise; 3 Arrested
Read Also
'Never Called For Closure Of Madrassas, Muslim Children Should Get Formal Education,' Says NCPCR...
article-image

Case Overview

In this specific case, a student visited her school during vacation to get her results and buy books for the next year. She wasn't wearing her uniform, which led to a comment from the principal about her physique and a request to change into her uniform.

She was sent back to her house to get her uniform. On these allegations, a crime under Section 77 of the JJ Act was registered against the principal. The principal approached the High Court to quash the proceedings in the case and the court ultimately sided with the principal, stating that no prima facie case was made and allowing the petition to quash the proceedings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 1 Dead, 50 Injured | Video

BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 1 Dead, 50 Injured | Video

FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake

FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake

Supreme Court Grants 2 Weeks More To 7-Member Expert Panel To File Report On NEET-UG Reforms

Supreme Court Grants 2 Weeks More To 7-Member Expert Panel To File Report On NEET-UG Reforms

'Will Not Allow Dilution Of AIIMS Brand,' Says Union Minister JP Nadda At BJMFCON 2024

'Will Not Allow Dilution Of AIIMS Brand,' Says Union Minister JP Nadda At BJMFCON 2024