 Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP Candidate Leads DUSU Presidential Race
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWho Is Aryan Maan? ABVP Candidate Leads DUSU Presidential Race

Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP Candidate Leads DUSU Presidential Race

After 11 rounds of counting in the DUSU 2025 elections, ABVP’s Aryan Maan leads the presidential race with 14,642 votes. NSUI’s Joslyn Chaudhary trails with 6,906 votes, while AISA’s Umanshi Lamba has 3,302 votes. Maan’s campaign focuses on student welfare, campus development, and transforming Delhi University into a globally recognised institution.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image

Delhi University students voted on September 18 in one of the country’s largest student elections. Polling was held in two phases: 8:30 am to 1 pm for day scholars and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening students. The voter turnout recorded was 39.45%. Counting is currently underway at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, with final results expected later today.

After 18 rounds of counting in the DUSU 2025 elections, ABVP’s Aryan Mann leads the presidential race with 24,476 votes, ahead of NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary, who has 10,814 votes, giving Mann a lead of 13,662 votes. For Vice President, NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla leads with 23,744 votes, ahead of ABVP’s Govind Tanwar at 17,847 votes, a margin of 5,897 votes. In the Secretary race, ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary has 20,554 votes, leading NSUI’s Kabir Kumar, who has 13,561 votes, by 6,993 votes. For Joint Secretary, ABVP’s Deepika Jha holds 18,500 votes, ahead of NSUI’s Lavkush Bhadana, who has 15,135 votes, a lead of 3,365 votes.

Background of Aryan Maan

Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Aryan Maan is a graduate of Hansraj College and is currently pursuing an MA in Library Science at Delhi University. He has actively participated in ABVP-led student initiatives, including campaigns against fee hikes and projects aimed at improving campus infrastructure. Maan is also an active football player, blending academics, activism, and sports in his university life.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Group Gets ₹46,000 Cr Market Boost In A Day, NRI Investor Earns ₹1,840 Cr As Shares Soar After SEBI Clean Chit
Adani Group Gets ₹46,000 Cr Market Boost In A Day, NRI Investor Earns ₹1,840 Cr As Shares Soar After SEBI Clean Chit
What Is Fentanyl? The Deadly Drug Behind US Visa Ban On Indian Businesspersons
What Is Fentanyl? The Deadly Drug Behind US Visa Ban On Indian Businesspersons
Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP Candidate Leads DUSU Presidential Race
Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP Candidate Leads DUSU Presidential Race
IIM CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW
IIM CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

Campaign Focus

Maan’s campaign highlights student welfare and campus development. His key promises include subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, accessibility audits, upgraded sports facilities, and financial support for final-year research scholars. He emphasises ABVP’s vision of transforming Delhi University into a globally recognised institution through improved services and infrastructure. He is contesting on ballot number 3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP Candidate Leads DUSU Presidential Race

Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP Candidate Leads DUSU Presidential Race

IIM CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

IIM CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

DUSU 2025 Election Update: Aryan Mann And Rahul Jhansla Maintain Lead After 14 Rounds

DUSU 2025 Election Update: Aryan Mann And Rahul Jhansla Maintain Lead After 14 Rounds

AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 Results 2025 Declared; Here's How To Check

AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 Results 2025 Declared; Here's How To Check

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins At drntr.uhsap.in; Check Details Here

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins At drntr.uhsap.in; Check Details Here