Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP Candidate Leads DUSU Presidential Race

Delhi University students voted on September 18 in one of the country’s largest student elections. Polling was held in two phases: 8:30 am to 1 pm for day scholars and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening students. The voter turnout recorded was 39.45%. Counting is currently underway at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, with final results expected later today.

After 18 rounds of counting in the DUSU 2025 elections, ABVP’s Aryan Mann leads the presidential race with 24,476 votes, ahead of NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary, who has 10,814 votes, giving Mann a lead of 13,662 votes. For Vice President, NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla leads with 23,744 votes, ahead of ABVP’s Govind Tanwar at 17,847 votes, a margin of 5,897 votes. In the Secretary race, ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary has 20,554 votes, leading NSUI’s Kabir Kumar, who has 13,561 votes, by 6,993 votes. For Joint Secretary, ABVP’s Deepika Jha holds 18,500 votes, ahead of NSUI’s Lavkush Bhadana, who has 15,135 votes, a lead of 3,365 votes.

Background of Aryan Maan

Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Aryan Maan is a graduate of Hansraj College and is currently pursuing an MA in Library Science at Delhi University. He has actively participated in ABVP-led student initiatives, including campaigns against fee hikes and projects aimed at improving campus infrastructure. Maan is also an active football player, blending academics, activism, and sports in his university life.

Campaign Focus

Maan’s campaign highlights student welfare and campus development. His key promises include subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, accessibility audits, upgraded sports facilities, and financial support for final-year research scholars. He emphasises ABVP’s vision of transforming Delhi University into a globally recognised institution through improved services and infrastructure. He is contesting on ballot number 3.