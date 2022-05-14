What can Community Colleges in the US offer international students?

What is the common thread in the lives of Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, Eileen Collins, the first woman to pilot a space shuttle, Tom Hanks, actor, and George Lucas of the ‘Star Wars’ films? They are all alumni of U.S. community colleges.

While Indian students have only recently grown in their awareness of community colleges, American students frequently choose the community college route. According to the American Association of Community Colleges, 10.3 million students were enrolled in U.S. community colleges in 2019, representing almost half of all U.S. undergraduates. 2 In recent years, U.S. community colleges are increasingly attracting more international students as well. According to the Institute of International Education (IIE) Open Doors Report, 60,170 international students were enrolled in community colleges during the 2020-21 school year.

What precisely are community colleges? Community colleges are public educational institutions that students attend after completing high school (their twelfth grade). They primarily offer two-year programs leading to an associate’s degree. These may be technical or vocational programs. Alternatively, to obtain a bachelor’s degree, students transfer after the first two years to a four-year institution where they complete the final two years of a U.S. undergraduate degree. It is the second institution that awards the bachelor’s degree.

There are several advantages that community colleges offer to international students. For one, attending a community college can substantially reduce educational costs for the first two years. For international students, the average cost of attendance at a community college, including living expenses, can be approximately $19,000 per year. This is far more modest than most four-year institutions. For another, community colleges provide a nurturing academic environment that can ease the transition to U.S. academic life. Community colleges usually have small class sizes, and professors prioritize teaching over research. As Catherine Sweeting, Associate Professor at Hudson County Community College in New Jersey says, “You’re not going to slip through the cracks. You’re not going to get lost. You’re going to be taken care of at a community college.” Further, community colleges offer students the chance to fortify their academic performance and campus involvement. They are often admitted to a more competitive university with greater ease as a transfer student than they would be as a freshman. Arushi Sharma from Gurgaon says she chose to attend a community college “to give getting into my dream university a second shot!” This strategy paid off for her. She transferred from De Anza Community College in California to the University of California, Berkeley in 2021, where she is now studying Data Science and Computer Science.

How does the transfer process work? Community colleges develop transfer agreements with universities within and outside of their state. These agreements provide a roadmap that enables students to transfer to the next institution in as seamless a way as possible. Some agreements even guarantee admission if the student meets the prescribed academic requirements. Others map how credits can be transferred between institutions. Students can also look into transferring to universities that do not have these agreements. Colleges usually offer advising to help navigate the transfer of credits. Sharma reports that she received academic guidance to help her with the transfer process: “There are counsellors specifically assigned to international students who are familiar with the educational patterns followed in the student’s home country. De Anza also has a dedicated team of tutors who work alongside professors to ensure the students succeed in their majors.” Some students, such as Sahil Luthra from Mumbai, choose not to opt for the transfer pathway. Sahil studies business at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) and will transition directly into the workforce after completing his associate’s degree.

Concerns about community colleges sometimes circulate, but these are often easily addressed. Students and parents fear that academics are not as rigorous as those at four-year institutions. In reality, professors at community colleges are often highly qualified. Catherine Sweeting, who has taught at both community colleges and at a private, four-year university, said that she taught “the same content, rigour, and level at both.” She adds that since credits at the community college must transfer, they must meet the same standards as a four-year institution. Some community colleges also offer academic enrichment through honors programs that may open opportunities like independent study, small group seminars, service learning, study abroad, travel opportunities, and more.

Additionally, contrary to common misgivings on the matter, facilities and support services at Community colleges can be quite extensive. Many community colleges offer career services and counselling services. Some offer International Student Services, a Writing Center, an LGBTQ Center, and athletic opportunities. Many colleges have an array of student clubs. At De Anza College, Sharma explored her passions and developed leadership skills through roles as Vice-Chair of De Anza Student Government’s Finance Committee and as President of the Women in Computer Science Club.

Some students are also concerned that on-campus housing is not available at community colleges. As of 2016, 28% of community colleges were equipped with on-campus housing. 4 Yet even without on-campus housing, students are not left to fend for themselves. Colleges usually recommend resources such as listings of apartments or homestays located near the college. Community colleges often go further in striving to foster a sense of community among international students. For instance, Saint Paul’s College in Minnesota offers to pair international students with host families for Thanksgiving celebrations and has an international students’ club that gathers students for events year-round.

When selecting community colleges, it is vital to conduct research to identify those that best accommodate an applicant’s interests and needs. Deepali Shah, Assistant Director of International Student Recruitment at Foothill and De Anza Colleges suggests considering criteria like “dedicated international support, faculty, student services on campus, diversity, program options, support for housing, alumni testimonials, and the transfer rate/university list [that students transfer to from the college].”

To conclude, community colleges can be an excellent springboard to a U.S. degree. As an affordable pathway with robust academic support, community colleges can make a judicious choice for international students.

