Watch: Proud Moment For Indian Student; Raises Flag During Convocation Ceremony Abroad

Proud Moment For Indian Student | Twitter@ @Mini_Tripathii

A heartwarming video of an Indian student studying abroad has been doing the rounds on the X, formerly Twitter. In the video the student could be seen taking the tricolor flag out from his kurta, he then unfolds it and holds it aloft with both hands. The video shared by the X user, @Mini_Tripathii writes, "The way he took out our Flag Thats called Patriotism Goosebumps Proud of you champ."

The video further goes on to show the young student moving with the flag all around the stage. The patriotic action by the student has the netizens taking two different stands, one major group is in support of this move, however, the other group is calling it a hoax. The latter are of the opinion that he won't return to India so, there is no point in displaying patriotism on an international stage.

One user, critical of the act says, "What Proud moment in this? he invested in foreign currency, rather should have studied here and would have grown Indian economy."

Watch the video here

The way he took out our Flag ♥️🇮🇳



Thats called Patriotism ♥️🇮🇳



Goosebumps 🙌

Proud of you champ … ⚡️✨🙌🌈 pic.twitter.com/Hpm3PfGqZk — 🇮🇳 𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓲 🇮🇳 (@Mini_Tripathii) August 10, 2023

From the video his name could be heard as Mahesh Narayan who entered the stage wearing a traditional Indian attire - kurta and dhoti.

A user appreciates his dress and writes, "traditional panchee.. good bro."

However, another user questions the student's patriotism. He says, "How many return & settle in India is the question."

To which a reply comes, "India has a huge population here, atleast they are keeping our country’s name high."

