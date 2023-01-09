Watch: Chinese student in Russia receives military draft in mailbox; here's what happened next

The Chinese student explained his ordeal after receiving the draft notice in a video | Youtube/@WuhenLaiofTaiwan

A Chinese student in Russia described his ordeal after receiving a military draft notice regarding mandatory participation in the country's war with Ukraine.

The student, who rarely checked his mailbox due to Russian stores using bank and credit cards directly, was in for a shock when he saw one white mail with two official government stamps on it.

The letter which was supposedly from the Russian Military Committee stated that it requires males between the ages of 18-59 to sign a contract and fight the war in Ukraine which has often been dubbed as a 'Special Military Operation' by Russian President Vladimir Putin and authorities.

The contract, which goes upto three months, described a high amount of Rubles for the conscripts with extra social welfare and other social benefits.

The post which was shared on Reddit has been viewed by thousands as the comments encouraged him to either ignore the letter as it could be an ad or leave Russia as soon as possible.

The student was left wondering why he has received the letter from the Russian Military since he is Chinese. "I am not a Russian, I don't want war no matter how high the salary is. I want to unite with my family," stated the student, according to the translation in the video.

Russia, which has asked for able-bodied men to join the war in Ukraine, is looking to increase the mandatory age for conscription with a general mobilization in the works, according to reports.