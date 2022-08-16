Watch: ARMY intervenes as Indian prof threatens violence to BTS-loving student |

All over the world, BTS is loved. And when the boys are the target of derogatory comments, their fan following, known as the ARMY, steps in quickly to support and defend them. A lecturer from India who took it upon himself to reprimand a student for her loyalty to the group, threatening to use violence in the process. According to a video that has been going around the internet, the professor from the educational website disrespected BTS fans and even used foul language to make his point.

"Beta, if your home does not have food, BTS won't come to cook food for you," the professor says in the viral video as he becomes agitated with a student. From there, it began to accelerate gradually.

The teacher went it a step further by saying that if the student hadn't been a girl, he would have hit her, in addition to mocking the group by stating that they were just 6–7 boys who danced and applied lipstick. The surprising statements coming from a teacher have enraged ARMY to the point of even expressing how he would have thrown a punch.

Watch video:

