Vivek Sinha Resigns From Unacademy After 3 Years | Image: Unacademy (Representative)

Edtech Giant Unacademy's Chief operating officer (COO), Vivek Sinha has recently resigned from the top post from the company. The announcement of departure came via a post on X, formerly Twitter on Saturday evening. "After three incredible years at Unacademy, I have decided to take the next step in my career. Grateful for the opportunities, friendships, and memories I have gained. Thank you for believing in me and constantly pushing me to operate at (the) peak of my abilities Gaurav Munjal," said Sinha.

In response to Sinha's post, Gaurav Munjal, the CEO of Unacademy replies, "Thank you @viveksinhaisb for being a part of Unacademy. You’re one of the most Relentless Leaders I have worked with. Best wishes for the future."

Thank you @viveksinhaisb for being a part of Unacademy. You’re one of the most Relentless Leaders I have worked with. Best wishes for the future :) https://t.co/AozZgCo49J — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) August 26, 2023

Sinha is an alumnus of NIT Jamshedpur and ISB. He joined the Unacademy in August 2020. In his role at the edtech unicorn, he managed the full-stack P&L of digital test prep, hybrid centres, K12 and jobs & skills verticals. According to his LinkedIn profile, Sinha was directly in charge of about 4,000 employees across functions such as growth, business, marketing, BD, sales, content, ops, CX, academics, CAPEX and real estate.

Previously, Sinha had worked at OYO and Mobikwik. At OYO, Sinha managed an SBU (separate business unit) for the startup’s joint venture with Softbank managing luxury hotels in the country. Sinha had also founded a construction-tech startup, Buildzar.com, in 2015. At the startup, the ex-Unacademy COO raised $4 Mn in Series A funding before exiting the startup in 2016.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)