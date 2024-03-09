Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Campaign: Delhi Session Sees BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Inspire Youth

Supreme Court Stay Temporary Relief For Rahul Gandhi: Tejasvi Surya | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Tejasvi_Surya

The Viksit Bharat Ambassadors campaign saw its second consecutive session in the national capital on Thursday evening, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya sharing constructive and meaningful ideas to youth on how they can become a 'contributor and driver' of India growth story.

Tejasvi, a BJP MP from Bengaluru South and the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, attended the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors programme at NDMC Convention Centre as the chief guest. The event saw presence of hundreds of students from Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Tejasvi, addressing the gathering of students, impressed upon the students about various progressive schemes of the Modi government and informed how they have transformed people's lives across various strata.

DU students share their views

"From education to health to technology and economy, all areas clocked impressive growth in last ten years. The Central government's focus on inclusive growth has benefitted all sections of society," the BJP MP said.

A couple of DU students also shared their views during the programme. DU student Sanshep Baranwal said that the changes that started happening in 2014 have brought great dividends and today India is on the right track.

Archit Singh backed the idea of Viksit Bharat 2047 and said that this dream can surely be achieved with a mass movement.

Viksit Bharat Ambassadors

"We should come forward and join the movement as Viksit Bharat Ambassadors," he said.

Tejasvi also spoke about the realisation of 500-year-old dream of Ram Mandir and elaborated on government's vision and target for making the nation developed by 2047.

"When Modi government returns to power for third time, India will emerge as third economic power in the world," he asserted.

Viksit Bharat Ambassadors programme is a unique initiative of Modi government to motivate citizens to become a 'valuable partner' in India growth story.

Through the Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-ups and events being held across the country, individuals are engaging in constructive discussions and exploring the practical strategies on how they can contribute to the noble cause.