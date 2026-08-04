Vijay Govt's First Tamil Nadu Budget Likely To Unveil ₹8,000 Student Aid, Free Higher Education & Major Education Reforms | IANS

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led TVK regime is likely to unveil a series of major education initiatives in its first Budget, including financial assistance of Rs 8,000 for government school students entering government colleges and free higher education for children of small farmers.

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The Tamil Nadu Budget will be presented in the Legislative Assembly on August 5, followed by the Agriculture Budget on August 6. Preparations are under way for the exercise, which has generated considerable public expectations as it will be the first full Budget of the Vijay government.

According to reports, several education-related announcements are being considered as part of a five-year vision plan titled “Vetri Tamil Nadu”, aimed at expanding access to education and strengthening the state’s higher education system.

The government is also expected to reiterate its position on bringing education under the State List and outline measures to address what it considers barriers in the education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy and the NEET examination.

Among the proposals reportedly under consideration is a collateral-free education loan of up to Rs 20 lakh for students pursuing courses ranging from undergraduate programmes to research studies.

The government is also likely to announce free higher education for children of farmers owning less than two acres of agricultural land.

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Another significant proposal is to increase the reservation available to government school students in undergraduate and postgraduate admissions from the existing 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent.

Plans are also being considered to establish five new government engineering colleges in districts that currently lack government professional colleges.

Around 30 government arts and science colleges could also be upgraded into autonomous institutions.

To ease the financial burden associated with college admission, the government is reportedly planning a one-time assistance of Rs 8,000 for students who studied in government schools and subsequently secure admission to government colleges.

The Budget could also give a major push to emerging technologies. The government is reportedly considering establishing the Periyar Institute of Emerging Technology, a specialised university focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, climate technology, space technology and cyber security.

The proposed measures are expected to form a key component of the government’s broader five-year education roadmap, with the Budget likely to provide details on funding and implementation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)