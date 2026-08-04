CJP Welcomes Supreme Court Clarification On Student Protest FIRs, Calls It A Victory For Youth

Supreme Court | File Pic

The Supreme Court’s clarification on cases registered during student protests has been welcomed by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das, who described it as a major victory for students and young people across the country.

States Can Withdraw or Close FIRs Through Due Process

Das said the court had clarified that states, including Delhi, would be free to withdraw or close First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the protests or file closure reports through legally permissible procedures.

He said the clarification would provide relief to students and protesters who had participated in demonstrations and were concerned about the possible long-term consequences of criminal cases registered against them.

Court Clarifies Meaning of Criminal Antecedents, Says CJP

According to Das, the court had earlier stated that no action would be taken against protesters who did not have a criminal background. The latest clarification, he said, explained that criminal antecedents referred only to involvement in serious offences such as murder and rape.

“This ensures that regular students, protesters and even students who have participated in political protests in the past will not face legal difficulties in the future, and all FIRs against them will be closed,” Das said.

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He added that the CJP welcomed the court’s observations but was awaiting the detailed written order.

“Whatever has been orally pronounced by the judges, we welcome it,” Das said.

The clarification is expected to offer relief to students and other protesters facing cases linked to the demonstrations, although the final legal position will depend on the written order and the subsequent action taken by the concerned state governments.