Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Reviews School, Higher Education Priorities; Stresses Timely Implementation Of Reforms

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi | ANI

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the Ministry of Education has held detailed review meetings with officials from the Department of School Education and Literacy and the Department of Higher Education to assess key priorities and chart the way forward.

Priority Issues Taken Up for Resolution

In a post on social media, Joshi said critical issues concerning both departments were being taken up on priority to ensure their timely and effective resolution.

Since assuming charge of the Ministry of Education, detailed review meetings have been held with the Department of School Education Literacy and Higher Education to assess priorities and chart the way forward.



Critical issues are being taken up on priority to ensure timely and… pic.twitter.com/8XY0IB7BwS — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 1, 2026

The minister said officials from the two departments had extended their support during the ongoing transition and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s education ecosystem under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Focus on Timely Implementation Across Sectors

Joshi said a comprehensive review meeting was also held on a wide range of issues related to school and higher education, with a continued focus on implementing reforms within the stipulated time.

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The meetings come as the Education Ministry reviews policy priorities and administrative measures across the school and higher education sectors. The minister did not disclose specific decisions or reforms discussed during the meetings.

The Department of School Education and Literacy oversees school education programmes and initiatives, while the Department of Higher Education is responsible for policies and institutions related to higher education.