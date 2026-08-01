344 Kendriya Vidyalayas Function Without Full-Time Principals As Teachers Demand Fresh Recruitment | AI

As many as 344 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country are functioning without full-time principals, according to data shared by the Ministry of Education, even as teachers have launched an online campaign over delays in fresh recruitment within the school system.

Additional Charge Arrangements Continue

The Ministry’s data shows that a significant number of schools in the Kendriya Vidyalaya network continue to operate without permanently appointed principals. In several cases, administrative responsibilities are being handled by vice-principals, headmasters or senior teachers who have been given additional charge.

The shortage comes amid concerns raised by teachers over vacancies at different levels within the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). Teachers have taken to social media to demand that the recruitment process be initiated and vacant posts be filled without further delay.

Staff Highlight Impact of Vacancies

Through the online campaign, teachers have highlighted the growing pressure on existing staff and argued that the absence of regular recruitment has affected the functioning of schools. They have called for the timely appointment of teachers and other staff members to address vacancies across the KVS network.

The Ministry shared the details regarding the shortage of full-time principals in response to a parliamentary question. The data indicates that the number of KVs without regular principals is at its lowest level in nearly a decade. However, hundreds of schools continue to function under temporary administrative arrangements.

Role of Principals in KVS Schools

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan operates schools across the country, primarily catering to the children of transferable Central government employees. Principals are responsible for academic supervision, staff administration and the overall management of schools.

While the reduction in the number of vacant principal posts indicates an improvement over previous years, teachers say the delay in fresh recruitment remains a major concern. The online campaign has renewed demands for the KVS to begin the recruitment process and ensure that vacancies are filled at the earliest.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in