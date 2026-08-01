MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin Released; Check Key Changes, Rounds, Fees & Rules

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin, laying out the eligibility criteria, seat allocation procedure and guidelines for candidates applying for admissions in MBBS, BDS, and other eligible undergraduate medical courses.

The counseling will be conducted online by the MCC for the All India Quota (AIQ) 15%, 100% seats in Deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, and some central universities/institutions. The counselling process will be based on the results of NEET UG 2026 announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

One of the key changes that have been brought this year is with regard to join and upgrade after seat allocation. MCC has categorised candidates into two types: namely, 'Freeze' and 'Float'.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Four Rounds

MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Stray Vacancy Round

The upgradation facility will remain available up to Round 3. However, candidates who accept a seat in Round 3 should make their decision carefully, as they will not be permitted to resign from a Round 3 seat or participate in any counselling after joining it.

For the Stray Vacancy Round, MCC will share allotment data with the states. Candidates whose names appear in an allotment list of either the central or state counselling process will be removed from consideration for the All India Stray Vacancy Round.

Freeze and Float candidates: What changes this Year?

Under the revised process, candidates will have to decide whether they want to Freeze their allotted seat or Float for an upgrade.

Freeze candidates are those who are satisfied with their allotted seat and do not want an upgrade in the next round. They will have to physically report to the allotted institute for joining and document verification.

Float candidates are those who want to participate in the next round for an upgraded seat. Instead of physically reporting at the college at that stage, they will submit their willingness for upgradation online and upload the required documents for online verification by the allotted institute.

The bulletin says this change has been introduced to make the counselling process more convenient for candidates and reduce the need for repeated physical reporting.

How NEET UG Counselling 2026 will work

The broad counselling process will involve:

Registration and fee payment

Choice filling and locking

Seat allotment

Document submission and verification

Joining the allotted institute or online verification, depending on the candidate's Freeze/Float status

Upgradation in subsequent rounds, wherever permitted

Candidates must upload clear scanned copies of the required documents within the stipulated reporting period. The bulletin specifies that the document upload is a one-time process for all rounds.

For Float candidates, institutes will verify documents online. If discrepancies such as blurred documents, incorrect certificates, missing documents or a mismatch in category claims are found, the institute's Document Verification Committee may raise a query. Candidates will have to upload corrected documents within the prescribed time.

Round-Wise Rules

Round 1

Candidates will register, pay the applicable fees, fill and lock their choices and participate in seat allotment.

Those who are satisfied with their allotted seat can opt to Freeze and report physically to the institute. Candidates seeking an upgrade can opt to Float and submit their willingness online. Candidates who are not allotted a seat in Round 1 can participate in Round 2 without fresh registration.

Round 2

Candidates registered in Round 1 who did not receive a seat do not have to register again. Fresh registration will be available for candidates who did not participate in Round 1.

Candidates will have to fill fresh choices. If a candidate is upgraded in Round 2, the Round 1 seat will automatically be vacated and the candidate will have to join the newly allotted seat.

A candidate allotted a Round 2 seat who does not join will have their security deposit forfeited.

Round 3

Fresh registration will be available for candidates who did not register in the first two rounds, as well as candidates who resigned or did not report in Round 2.

After the Round 3 allotment result, physical reporting will be mandatory for all candidates allotted seats in Round 3. Candidates who were allotted in an earlier round, opted to Float and were not upgraded will also have to physically report.

A candidate who is allotted a Round 3 seat but does not report will exit the counselling process with forfeiture of the security deposit. Such candidates will not be eligible for further rounds. Most importantly, resignation from a Round 3 seat is not permitted.

Stray Vacancy Round

Fresh registration will be required for the Final Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates allotted a seat in the Stray Vacancy Round must join the allotted college. Failure to join will result in forfeiture of the security deposit and the candidate will not be eligible for any subsequent counselling, if conducted.

Which seats will MCC Conduct Counselling for?

MCC will conduct counselling for a wide range of seats and institutions, including:

15% AIQ MBBS/BDS seats

100% Deemed University seats

100% AIIMS seats

100% JIPMER seats

Central Universities and institutions

ESIC seats under the applicable categories

Certain seats of Delhi University

BHU

AMU

Jamia Millia Islamia's Faculty of Dentistry

AFMC registration

B.Sc Nursing seats in participating Central Institutes

MCC has clarified that its role is limited to online seat allotment according to merit and choices. It does not allot seats through nomination or manual allotment.

AIQ Reservation Policy

For the 15% All India Quota, the bulletin lists the following reservation structure:

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

OBC-NCL: 27%, as per the Central OBC list

EWS: 10%

PwD: 5% horizontal reservation as per applicable norms

Candidates participating in state quota seats, private medical and dental colleges under state authorities will have to approach the respective state counselling authorities. MCC will not conduct or guide candidates through those state-level admissions.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Fee

According to the bulletin, candidates applying for 15% AIQ, Central Universities, AFMC, ESIC, AIIMS, JIPMER and B.Sc Nursing seats will have to pay:

UR/EWS: Rs 1,000 registration fee + Rs 10,000 refundable security deposit

SC/ST/OBC/PwD: Rs 500 registration fee + Rs 5,000 refundable security deposit

For Deemed Universities, the fee structure is:

Registration fee: Rs 5,000

Refundable security deposit: Rs 2,00,000

Candidates opting for both government/AIQ seats and Deemed University seats do not have to pay both sets of fees. They will pay the higher applicable fee.

Candidates cannot change details after registration

MCC has specifically warned candidates to enter their details carefully while registering. The information submitted by candidates is treated as self-certified and MCC will not entertain requests to modify details such as name, date of birth, category or contact information after submission.

The data entered during the NTA registration process will be pre-populated for MCC counselling. Candidates have also been advised to use the same mobile number and email ID that they used while registering with NTA because OTPs will be sent to those registered details.

PwBD candidates need MCC eligibility certificate

Candidates seeking seats under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category will have to obtain an eligibility certificate from a Medical Assessment Board of MCC.

Candidates will need documents including their NEET UG 2026 scorecard, Permanent UDID card and prescribed affidavits. Only candidates who obtain the required eligibility certificate will be shown PwD seat choices.

The eligibility certificate will be valid for the current academic session. MCC has also warned that if a candidate's UDID card or affidavit is found to be fake, the allotted seat will be cancelled and legal action may follow.

NRI and OCI Candidates

The bulletin also sets out separate procedures for NRI, OCI and foreign national candidates.

Candidates seeking NRI seats must upload the prescribed documents for verification. Those seeking conversion from Indian to NRI category will have to provide additional proof, including documents establishing the relationship or legal guardianship of the NRI sponsor, wherever applicable.

The NRI documents will be checked online by MCC's verification committee. If discrepancies are found, candidates will be informed and given an opportunity to submit corrected or missing documents within the prescribed correction period.

Based on the directions referred to by MCC, eligible OCI cardholders will be treated at par with Indian citizens and can be considered for UR as well as NRI seats in MCC counselling, subject to the applicable conditions.

MCC has advised NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates to regularly check the official MCC website for counselling schedules, seat matrices, results and further notices. The committee will not individually contact candidates for every update, making it important for applicants to keep track of announcements themselves.

Direct link to read the full information bulletin