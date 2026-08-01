Maharashtra Expands ‘Vinoba’ Digital Education Platform To 45,000 Schools, Benefiting Over 31 Lakh Students | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government’s efforts to strengthen the quality of education in government schools through technology-based initiatives have received a boost with the expansion of the ‘Vinoba’ digital platform, launched through a collaboration between the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Open Links Foundation (OLF).

Platform Aims to Connect Schools, Teachers and Parents

The initiative, supported by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to bring teachers, students and parents together on a common digital platform while improving learning outcomes and strengthening school-community engagement.

The ‘Vinoba’ platform focuses on improving educational quality, foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), life skills, teacher empowerment and communication between schools and parents. It has been extended to around 45,000 government schools across 25 districts of Maharashtra and has connected nearly 1.3 lakh teachers. More than 31 lakh students have benefited from the initiative.

Competitive Exam Support Boosts Student Success

During the 2025-26 academic year, over two lakh students were provided access to practice tests for competitive examinations, including scholarship examinations, Navodaya Vidyalaya admissions, the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) and NASA-related competitions. The initiative reportedly contributed to an increase of more than 15% in the success rate of students in these examinations.

The platform also supported foundational literacy and numeracy assessments for more than 1.3 lakh students across four districts. A 23% improvement was recorded in achieving the objectives of the NIPUN Bharat programme, according to the information shared.

Activities Promote Communication and Creativity

To promote communication skills, confidence and creativity among students, the initiative has introduced activities such as storytelling, poetry recitation and spoken English. The platform records the participation of more than 50,000 students every month.

The ‘Nanhe Sitare’ platform, organised in Yavatmal and 15 other districts, has provided students with opportunities to showcase their talents.

Teachers and Students Recognised Through Outreach Programmes

To recognise the achievements and quality work of teachers and students, more than 1,100 in-person programmes, including ‘Coffee with CEO’ events, have been organised across Pune and 25 other districts.

The digital system has also helped reduce the administrative workload of teachers, saving more than 1.1 crore working hours, according to the initiative.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed between SCERT and OLF, additional digital platforms will be developed to increase parental participation, strengthen School Management Committees, support student clubs and portfolios, build alumni networks and promote competitions and value-based education.

The initiative will also introduce artificial intelligence-based assessment tools to automatically evaluate activities such as poetry recitation, storytelling and spoken English.

The expansion of the ‘Vinoba’ initiative is expected to further strengthen the state government’s efforts to use technology effectively in public education and make quality learning accessible to students across Maharashtra. The initiative is being viewed as a significant step towards building a more student-centric and outcome-oriented education system.

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