Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray Seeks DGP's Clarification On Withdrawal Of Cases Against Student Protesters | AI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has written to Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) seeking clarity on the procedure being followed to register and withdraw cases against students who participated in protests across the state.

Questions Implementation of Government Circular

In the letter dated August 1, Thackeray referred to the Maharashtra government’s July 31 circular regarding cases registered against students, youth and others during various agitations. He said that while the government had announced that such cases would be withdrawn and that no adverse or punitive action would be taken against those concerned, several students, parents, advocates and citizens remained uncertain about the implementation of the decision.

Thackeray said students had approached public representatives seeking information about whether cases registered during protests would be withdrawn. He noted that some students had already received notices under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while proceedings were reportedly underway against others.

Seeks Scope of July 31 Directive

The MLA sought clarification on whether the July 31 directive applied to all cases, FIRs and individuals affected by police action in connection with student protests across Maharashtra. He also asked whether police stations would initiate the process of withdrawing cases on their own or whether students and their advocates would be required to submit separate applications.

Among other queries, Thackeray sought details on the procedure for withdrawing cases, whether the police would approach the courts through government prosecutors where necessary, and the timeline for completing the process.

He also asked whether police commissioners, superintendents of police and police stations across the state had been issued a uniform circular or standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure consistent implementation of the government’s decision.

Thackeray said the decision should not remain limited to official documents and must be implemented uniformly and transparently across Maharashtra. He urged the DGP to issue clear directions to all concerned police authorities and make the instructions public to prevent confusion and ensure that students do not face unnecessary academic, professional or social consequences.

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