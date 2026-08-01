Maharashtra: MSRTC Introduces Performance-Based Depot Inspections To Improve Services, Revenue And Operational Accountability

MSRTC has launched a performance-based depot inspection system aimed at improving operational efficiency, financial performance and passenger services | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: In a major overhaul of its depot inspection system, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has replaced its traditional compliance-based inspections with a new Performance Inspection model.

The new approach will not only identify deficiencies but also make it mandatory for depots to analyse the root cause of every issue, prepare a time-bound action plan and demonstrate measurable improvements in operations, revenue and passenger services.

Performance-Based Inspection Framework

The decision comes after MSRTC found that the same shortcomings continued to appear during inspections despite detailed operational data being available on depot performance.

Under the new system, inspections will assess key parameters such as bus availability, punctuality, fuel efficiency, load factor, revenue per kilometre, expenditure control and overall financial performance.

If a depot records poor passenger occupancy or lower revenue, officials will now have to examine factors such as route planning, scheduling, competition from private transport and changing travel demand before recommending corrective measures.

The inspection process will also cover vehicle maintenance, workshop efficiency, spare parts availability, staff deployment, digital transactions, passenger grievance redressal and cleanliness at bus stations.

Special emphasis has been placed on reducing bus breakdowns and trip cancellations while improving service reliability. Depot managers will be responsible for implementing corrective measures within a fixed timeline and submitting proof of improvements.

Focus On Accountability

As part of the reforms, every Action Taken Report must include the identified problem, its root cause, corrective action, responsible officer, financial impact, completion date and measurable outcome. General remarks such as "instructions have been issued" will no longer be accepted.

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MSRTC officials believe the new inspection framework will strengthen accountability, improve operational efficiency and ultimately deliver better services to passengers while enhancing the corporation's financial performance.

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