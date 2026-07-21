Maharashtra: MSRTC Crackdown Near ST Bus Depots: 8,839 Vehicles Penalised, ₹1.65 Crore Fine Collected In 20 Days

A joint enforcement drive by MSRTC, police and RTOs penalised thousands of vehicles near ST bus depots across Maharashtra | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: A statewide enforcement drive against illegal transport operations around Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus depots has led to action against 8,839 vehicles in just 20 days, with authorities recovering ₹1.65 crore in fines and seizing 195 vehicles.

The special campaign, conducted between July 1 and July 20, was launched on the directions of Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik.

Joint Drive Across Maharashtra

The joint operation was carried out by MSRTC, the police department and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to free bus depot premises from illegal transport activities and unauthorised parking.

According to the transport department, the drive was aimed at improving traffic movement and ensuring safer access for passengers using ST bus services across the state.

Officials said illegal transport operations around bus stations had been causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters for years. The situation was particularly difficult for senior citizens, women, students and persons with disabilities, who often faced safety risks while entering or exiting bus stations. The latest enforcement campaign has helped restore order in several bus station premises and improve the overall commuting experience.

Government Vows Continued Action

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said passenger safety and discipline around bus stations remain the government's top priority. He said similar joint enforcement drives would continue in the coming months to permanently curb illegal parking and unauthorised transport operations.

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The MSRTC has also appealed to motorists to park only in authorised areas and cooperate with authorities to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure a safer environment for passengers.

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