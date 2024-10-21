VIDEO: TSPSC Group-1 Exam Candidate Jumps Over Wall To Reach Centre After Entry Denied For Being One Minute Late; Taken Into Custody

TSPSC Group-1 Exam Candidate Jumps Over Wall. Police helps candidate to reach centre. | X

Secunderabad: In a desperate attempt to make it to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 exam on time, a candidate named Mathews found himself in an unusual situation. Arriving just one minute late to the examination centre, Mathews was denied entry by the police stationed at the examination centre. Mathews jumped over the wall to head toward the examination centre. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is circulating on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday in Secunderabad, Telangana. In a bid to gain access, Mathews jumped over the wall of the exam centre and tried to run towards the entrance. His actions, however, did not go unnoticed.

The police immediately apprehended him and transferred him to the Begumpet Police Station for further questioning. There are reports that legal action has been initiated against the candidate for trespassing the exam venue.

It can be seen in the video that the student is seen running towards the examination centre and the security personnel are chasing the youngster. The candidate successfully dodged the security guards outside the centre. However, he was caught by the police present inside the vicinity.

He was immediately taken into custody by the police and taken to the police station. He was not allowed to sit in the examination centre for being late. There are reports that the youngster missed his chance for reporting only one minute late to the centre.

VIDEO: Police Helps Candidate To Reach Centre On Time

In another incident, a student was escorted to the examination centre on time by a traffic police constable in the police vehicle. A video of the traffic police constable taking the candidate in the police patrol vehicle to the examination centre has surfaced on the internet and the video of the kind-hearted act of the constable is going viral on social media.

The internet users are praising the police official for helping the youngster to reach the exam venue on time. Keesara Traffic Inspector who has been identified as Venkataiah brought the Group 1 candidate to the examination center of Gitanjali College at the last minute.