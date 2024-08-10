 Video: Police Raids 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVideo: Police Raids 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained

Video: Police Raids 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained

The age of the detained students is between 16 and 20 years, police said. The official said a large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the party.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Video: Police Raids 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained | X

Noida: Thirty-nine university students, some minors, were detained after police raided a "rave party" at a flat here in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. Information about the "rave party" at the Supernova residential society in Noida Sector-39 was received on Friday night, the police spokesperson said.

The official said a team reached the spot and detained 39 students of a well-known university. The age of the detained students is between 16 and 20 years, police said. The official said a large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the party.

FPJ Shorts
'Get Out Of Here': Justin Bieber Yells At Teens In California Hotel Lobby Over Concerns For Pregnant Hailey Bieber (VIDEO)
'Get Out Of Here': Justin Bieber Yells At Teens In California Hotel Lobby Over Concerns For Pregnant Hailey Bieber (VIDEO)
'I Don't Think He Is Interested To Know What Has Happened With His Son': Dalljiet Kaur On Ex Husband Shalin Bhanot
'I Don't Think He Is Interested To Know What Has Happened With His Son': Dalljiet Kaur On Ex Husband Shalin Bhanot
Karnataka: Eggs Served To Anganwadi Students During Meal, Taken Back After Photo-Op; 2 Suspended After Shocking Video Surfaces
Karnataka: Eggs Served To Anganwadi Students During Meal, Taken Back After Photo-Op; 2 Suspended After Shocking Video Surfaces
Susan Wojcicki, Former YouTube CEO, Dies At 56 After Battling Cancer
Susan Wojcicki, Former YouTube CEO, Dies At 56 After Battling Cancer

"During interrogation, it was found that students were invited for the party on WhatsApp. The entry fee was Rs 500 per person and Rs 800 per couple," the spokesperson said and added that a case has been registered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Eggs Served To Anganwadi Students During Meal, Taken Back After Photo-Op; 2 Suspended...

Karnataka: Eggs Served To Anganwadi Students During Meal, Taken Back After Photo-Op; 2 Suspended...

West Bengal: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Demands CBI Probe Into RG Kar Medical College Death Case

West Bengal: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Demands CBI Probe Into RG Kar Medical College Death Case

Video: Police Raids 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained

Video: Police Raids 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule Out; Registration Begins From August 20

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule Out; Registration Begins From August 20

Haryana Schools Asked To Replace 'Good Morning' With 'Jai Hind'

Haryana Schools Asked To Replace 'Good Morning' With 'Jai Hind'