'Value Time And Respect Other People's Time,' Says Vikram Somani At FPJ Felicitation Ceremony

Vikram Somani, Chairman of VIP Industries Ltd, shared insights into the important choices that have shaped his successful career. Speaking at The Free Press Journal event, Somani reflected on his journey from working in the family business to making his mark in the corporate world.

"The choices I have made are difficult, especially the choice to leave the family business when I went out into the job market,” Somani said. “It was very different from what I was used to. I was very happy working in the family business; everything felt natural. But in the corporate world, every problem requires a healthy discussion about why, when, where, and what. This taught me how to make decisions. In the end, after taking everything into account and making a final decision, which were the mistakes I was making in my family business.”

Advice for the students

When asked about the advise he would give to students, Somani emphasised the importance of following one's passions and valuing time. "For students, I would say, do your own thing and follow your passions. Value your time and respect others' time. Time, once gone, is gone forever. Utilise it well, respect your parents, and be considerate to other human beings."